Conversations With Nick Cave comes to Europe

Including nine UK dates of piano and chat in June

After a successful Antipodean run earlier in the year, Nick Cave is bringing his Conversations tour to Europe in May and June.

Described by Cave as “an exercise in connectivity”, he will take questions from the audience and perform some of his most beloved songs on piano.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

See the full list of Conversations With Nick Cave tourdates below:

Monday 13 May Friedrich-Ebert-Halle, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 15 May Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 16 May Tonhalle, Düsseldorf, Germany

Sunday 19 May Oslo Konserthus, Oslo, Norway

Tuesday 21 May DR Koncerthuset – Koncertsalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Friday 24 May Philharmonie Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Sunday 26 May Het Concertgebouw, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Monday 27 May TivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Netherlands

Wednesday 29 May De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

Friday 31 May Cirkus Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday 15 June Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, UK

Monday 17 June Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

Wednesday 19 June The Barbican, London, UK

Thursday 20 June The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK

Saturday 22 June Usher Hall Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Sunday 23 June Sage One, Sage Gateshead, Gateshead, UK

Tuesday 25 June Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK

Wednesday 26 June Eventim Olympia, Liverpool, UK

Friday 28 June Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton, UK

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (February 21) from here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.