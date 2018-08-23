Cocteau Twins announce new 4-CD set, Treasure Hiding – The Fontana Years

It's set for release in October
Cocteau Twins have announced details of a new 4-CD boxset devoted to their years on the Fontana Label.
Treasure Hiding brings together the two albums that Cocteau Twins recorded for Fontana, Four Calendar Café (1993) and Milk And Kisses (1996), along with further B-sides, EPs, Radio One sessions and rarities.
The set was mastered at Abbey Road, from the original tapes, and approved by Robin Guthrie.
The set is completed with a booklet, featuring sleeve notes, photos and a discography.
It’s released on UMC/Mercury on October 19.
The tracklisting for Treasure Hiding – The Fontana Years is:
Disc One
Know Who You Are at Every Age
Evangeline
Bluebeard
Theft, And Wandering Around Lost
Oil of Angels
Squeeze-Wax
My Truth
Essence
Summerhead
Pur
Disc Two
Violaine
Serpentskirt
Tishbite
Half-Gifts
Calfskin Smack
Rilkean Heart
Ups
Eperdu
Treasure Hiding
Seekers Who Are Lovers
Disc Three
Mud and Dark – Evangeline
Summer-blink – Evangeline
Winter Wonderland – Snow EP
Frosty the Snowman – Snow EP
Three Swept – Bluebeard Single
Ice-Pulse – Bluebeard Single
Bluebeard (Acoustic Version) – Bluebeard Single
Rilkean Heart – Twinlights
Golden-Vein – Twinlights
Pink Orange Red – Twinlights
Half-Gifts – Twinlights
Feet Like Fins – Otherness
Seekers Who Are Lovers – Otherness
Violaine – Otherness
Cherry Coloured Funk – Otherness (Seefeel Remix)
Tishbite – Tishbite
Primitive Heart – Tishbite
Flock of Soul – Tishbite
Round – Tishbite
An Elan – Tishbite
Disc Four
Smile – Violaine
Tranquil Eye – Violaine
Circling Girl – Violaine
Alice – Violaine
Circling Girl – Volume Track
Touch Upon Touch – Volume Track
Serpentskirt – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996
Golden-Vein – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996
Half-Gifts – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996
Seekers Who Are Lovers – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996
Calfskin Smack – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996
Fifty-Fifty Clown – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996
Violaine – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996
