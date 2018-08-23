Cocteau Twins announce new 4-CD set, Treasure Hiding – The Fontana Years

It's set for release in October

Cocteau Twins have announced details of a new 4-CD boxset devoted to their years on the Fontana Label.

Treasure Hiding brings together the two albums that Cocteau Twins recorded for Fontana, Four Calendar Café (1993) and Milk And Kisses (1996), along with further B-sides, EPs, Radio One sessions and rarities.

The set was mastered at Abbey Road, from the original tapes, and approved by Robin Guthrie.

The set is completed with a booklet, featuring sleeve notes, photos and a discography.

It’s released on UMC/Mercury on October 19.

The tracklisting for Treasure Hiding – The Fontana Years is:

Disc One

Know Who You Are at Every Age

Evangeline

Bluebeard

Theft, And Wandering Around Lost

Oil of Angels

Squeeze-Wax

My Truth

Essence

Summerhead

Pur

Disc Two

Violaine

Serpentskirt

Tishbite

Half-Gifts

Calfskin Smack

Rilkean Heart

Ups

Eperdu

Treasure Hiding

Seekers Who Are Lovers

Disc Three

Mud and Dark – Evangeline

Summer-blink – Evangeline

Winter Wonderland – Snow EP

Frosty the Snowman – Snow EP

Three Swept – Bluebeard Single

Ice-Pulse – Bluebeard Single

Bluebeard (Acoustic Version) – Bluebeard Single

Rilkean Heart – Twinlights

Golden-Vein – Twinlights

Pink Orange Red – Twinlights

Half-Gifts – Twinlights

Feet Like Fins – Otherness

Seekers Who Are Lovers – Otherness

Violaine – Otherness

Cherry Coloured Funk – Otherness (Seefeel Remix)

Tishbite – Tishbite

Primitive Heart – Tishbite

Flock of Soul – Tishbite

Round – Tishbite

An Elan – Tishbite

Disc Four

Smile – Violaine

Tranquil Eye – Violaine

Circling Girl – Violaine

Alice – Violaine

Circling Girl – Volume Track

Touch Upon Touch – Volume Track

Serpentskirt – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996

Golden-Vein – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996

Half-Gifts – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996

Seekers Who Are Lovers – Mark Radcliffe Session, 12 March 1996

Calfskin Smack – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996

Fifty-Fifty Clown – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996

Violaine – Robert Elms Session, 10 April 1996

