The Chemical Brothers announce new album, No Geography

The Chemical Brothers have announced that their new album, No Geography, will be released in Spring 2019.

It includes recent single “Free Yourself”, the video for which you can watch below:

As well as headlining the All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park in May, The Chemical Brothers have also announced a UK arena tour for November, dates below:

21st November 2019 Leeds First Direct Arena

22nd November 2019 Manchester Arena

23rd November 2019 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

28th November 2019 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

29th November 2019 Birmingham Arena

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 30, although anyone who pre-orders No Geography from here will gain access to a pre-sale starting at 9am on Tuesday November 27.

