Cat Stevens announces virtual CatSong Festival

To mark the 50th anniversary of his classic 1970 albums Tea For The Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon, Yusuf / Cat Stevens will host a special YouTube broadcast on December 5.

CatSong Festival features the likes of Feist, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Haim, Ron Sexsmith, Imelda May and many more covering Cat Stevens songs.

You can watch it for free over at Cat Stevens’ YouTube channel from 8pm GMT on December 5.

Tea For The Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon will be reissued in Super Deluxe formats on December 4.