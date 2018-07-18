Cat Power announces new album, Wanderer

She'll also play London's Roundhouse on October 23

Chan Marshall AKA Cat Power has announced that her new album Wanderer will be released by Domino on October 5.

Written and recorded in Miami and Los Angeles over the course of the last few years, Wanderer is entirely self-produced. Guests include Lana Del Rey.

Speaking about the significance of the album’s title, Marshall says: “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Wanderer is available to pre-order now on CD and limited baby blue vinyl with exclusive 7” from the Domino store.

Cat Power embarks on a world tour this autumn, including a date a London’s Roundhouse on October 23. Tickets are available here from 10am on Friday (July 20). See the full list of tour dates below:

Sat Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra

Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra

Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* with The National

