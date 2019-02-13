Cambridge Folk Fest adds Graham Nash, Gruff Rhys and more

Plus The Unthanks, Amadou & Mariam and Calexico And Iron And Wine

Cambridge Folk Festival, taking place at the city’s Cherry Hinton Hall on August 1-4, has added a number of new names to the bill.

Headlining Friday night will be folk-rock supergroup Calexico And Iron And Wine, reprising a collaboration begun on the 2005 joint EP In The Reins. Closing out the festival on Sunday will be another supergroup, with Amadou & Mariam joining forces with Blind Boys Of Alabama.

Other new additions to the line-up include Graham Nash, Gruff Rhys, The Unthanks, Kathryn Tickell, Robert Finley and The Rails.

They join already announced acts Lucinda Williams, José González, Richard Thompson, Ralph McTell, Nick Mulvey and Tunng.

See the full line-up and buy tickets here.

