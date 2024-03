Bruce Springsteen announces new Greatest Hits set

As Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band head out onto the road this month, Sony Music are releasing Best Of Bruce Springsteen, a new compilation spanning 1973’s Greeting from Asbury Park, NJ to 2020’s Letter To You.

The album is released on April 19 and will come in physical formats as an 18-track set across 2 LPs or 1 CD – and digitally as an expanded 31-song package.

The album and CD tracklisting is:

Growin’ Up

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Born To Run

Thunder Road

Badlands

Hungry Heart

Atlantic City

Dancing in the Dark

Born in the U.S.A

Brilliant Disguise

Human Touch

Streets of Philadelphia

The Ghost of Tom Joad

Secret Garden

The Rising

Girls In Their Summer Clothes

Hello Sunshine

Letter To You

The digital deluxe tracklisting is:

Growin’ Up

Spirit In The Night

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

Born To Run

Tenth Avenue Freeze Out

Thunder Road

Badlands

Prove It All Night

The River

Hungry Heart

Atlantic City

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Born in the U.S.A

Brilliant Disguise

Tougher Than The Rest

Human Touch

If I Should Fall Behind

Living Proof

Streets of Philadelphia

The Ghost of Tom Joad

Secret Garden

The Rising

Long Time Comin’

Girls In Their Summer Clothes

The Wrestler

We Take Care Of Our Own

Hello Sunshine

Ghosts

Letter To You

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND – 2024 TOUR DATES:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena



May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 17 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

June 29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

July 27 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oct. 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 9 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 16 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena