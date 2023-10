Bruce Springsteen announces new European tour for 2024

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band have announced a new 22-date European tour, taking place throughout summer 2024.

It kicks off with a show at Cardiff Principality Stadium on May 5, with further dates in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland before concluding at London’s Wembley stadium on July 25.

See the full list of dates and ticket on-sale times below. Tickets for the UK dates can be found here.

May 5 – Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am*)

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am*)

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am*)

July 25 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

*All on-sale times are local time