Brian Wilson urges fans to boycott The Beach Boys

Mike Love's line-up of the band are due to play trophy hunting convention this week

Sam Richards
Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Tomorrow (Feburary 5), Mike Love’s current touring line-up of The Beach Boys are due to play the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada – a gathering of the world’s biggest trophy hunting companies at which Donald Trump Jr is the keynote speaker.

A petition is currently circulating on Change.org which calls on fans to “stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention and publicly state their opposition to this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun’.”

Yesterday, Brian Wilson tweeted his support for the petition, writing: “This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

According to The Guardian, the the Safari Club International Convention “sells guns and other hunting equipment, features seminars including Designing and Building Your Trophy Room and Managing Hunting Stress – Make Accurate Shots No Matter the Intensity, and auctions off hunting trips in South Africa, Texas, New Zealand and more.”

Mike Love has so far declined to pull out of the event. “We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans,” he wrote in a statement.

Love is a prominent supporter of the Trump family, telling Uncut in 2017: “Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We’ve performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on.”

