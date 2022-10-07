Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 8: Berlin, Night 2

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 5], Dylan and his band performed the second of three shows at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall, Germany.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Berlin was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano and harp)

According to depp99, a poster on Expecting Rain, “Incident during Black Rider. Bob stopped the song during the first line. ‘If you take photos, we ain’t gonna sing.’ Started and stopped song again. ‘OK, let’s wait a while… Come on, throw that guy out!’ Funny thing is the show got even better from then on.”

“Did anyone actually see a guy filming the show?” asked Sandy. “I don’t think that even the band (at least some of them) knew who Bob was referring to. When he stopped singing the second time, he looked at a guy in the upper level who seemed to be holding only opera glasses.”

Added SaveTheBob, “I didn’t see anyone filming…i also looked at the security, but nothing happened and nobody was forced to exit. Tonight Bob was really on fire…so better than yesterday, I’m glad to see him in such a great shape. Key West was incredible, My Own Version perfect without problems like yesterday and also Black Magic he did a marvellous and powerful final. The harmonica was lovely and the piano great for all the night. It seems to me like a jazz session, with Bob make many changes and improvisation and The Band did their best to follow him.”

Dylan’s next show is on Friday, October 7 for the final show at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.