Bob Dylan’s next archive release is…

Bob Dylan‘s next archival release is The Complete Budokan 1978, which is released by Columbia Records and Legacy Recording on Friday, November 17.
The deluxe box set celebrates Dylan’s 1978 world concert tour and the 45th anniversary of hisfirst concert appearances in Japan.
The Complete Budokan 1978 presents two full shows originally recorded on 24-channel multitrack analog tapes at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall on February 28 and March 1, 1978.
It includes 36 previously unreleased Dylan performances – and you can hear a previously unreleased performance of “The Man In Me” from The Complete Budokan 1978 here.
The Complete Budokan 1978 will be available in 4CD, 8LP (Japan only) and digitally. Also available is Bob Dylan – Another Budokan 1978, a 2-album, highlight edition featuring 16 unreleased tracks from the box set.
The Complete Budokan 1978
4-CD Deluxe Box
Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978
CD1
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*
Repossession Blues*
Mr. Tambourine Man*
I Threw It All Away*
Shelter From The Storm
Love Minus Zero/No Limit
Girl From The North Country*
Ballad Of A Thin Man*
Maggie’s Farm*
To Ramona*
Like A Rolling Stone*
I Shall Be Released*
Is Your Love In Vain? *
Going, Going, Gone*
CD2
One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *
Blowin’ In The Wind*
Just Like A Woman*
Oh, Sister*
Simple Twist Of Fate
You’re A Big Girl Now*
All Along The Watchtower*
I Want You*
All I Really Want To Do*
Tomorrow Is A Long Time*
Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
Band introductions*
It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
Forever Young
The Times They Are A-Changin’
Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978
CD3
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*
Love Her With A Feeling*
Mr. Tambourine Man
I Threw It All Away*
Love Minus Zero/No Limit*
Shelter From The Storm*
Girl From The North Country*
Ballad Of A Thin Man
Maggie’s Farm
One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)
Like A Rolling Stone
I Shall Be Released
Is Your Love In Vain?
Going, Going, Gone
CD4
One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *
Blowin’ In The Wind
Just Like A Woman
Oh, Sister
I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) *
You’re A Big Girl Now*
All Along The Watchtower
I Want You
All I Really Want To Do
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
The Man In Me*
Band introductions*
It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)*
Forever Young*
The Times They Are A-Changin’*
*Previously Unreleased
