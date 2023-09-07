Bob Dylan’s next archive release is…

Bob Dylan‘s next archival release is The Complete Budokan 1978, which is released by Columbia Records and Legacy Recording on Friday, November 17.

The deluxe box set celebrates Dylan’s 1978 world concert tour and the 45th anniversary of hisfirst concert appearances in Japan.

The Complete Budokan 1978 presents two full shows originally recorded on 24-channel multitrack analog tapes at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall on February 28 and March 1, 1978.

It includes 36 previously unreleased Dylan performances – and you can hear a previously unreleased performance of “The Man In Me” from The Complete Budokan 1978 here.

The Complete Budokan 1978 will be available in 4CD, 8LP (Japan only) and digitally. Also available is Bob Dylan – Another Budokan 1978, a 2-album, highlight edition featuring 16 unreleased tracks from the box set.

The Complete Budokan 1978

4-CD Deluxe Box

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

CD1

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

Repossession Blues*

Mr. Tambourine Man*

I Threw It All Away*

Shelter From The Storm

Love Minus Zero/No Limit

Girl From The North Country*

Ballad Of A Thin Man*

Maggie’s Farm*

To Ramona*

Like A Rolling Stone*

I Shall Be Released*

Is Your Love In Vain? *

Going, Going, Gone*

CD2

One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

Blowin’ In The Wind*

Just Like A Woman*

Oh, Sister*

Simple Twist Of Fate

You’re A Big Girl Now*

All Along The Watchtower*

I Want You*

All I Really Want To Do*

Tomorrow Is A Long Time*

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

Band introductions*

It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Forever Young

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

CD3

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

Love Her With A Feeling*

Mr. Tambourine Man

I Threw It All Away*

Love Minus Zero/No Limit*

Shelter From The Storm*

Girl From The North Country*

Ballad Of A Thin Man

Maggie’s Farm

One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)

Like A Rolling Stone

I Shall Be Released

Is Your Love In Vain?

Going, Going, Gone

CD4

One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

Blowin’ In The Wind

Just Like A Woman

Oh, Sister

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) *

You’re A Big Girl Now*

All Along The Watchtower

I Want You

All I Really Want To Do

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

The Man In Me*

Band introductions*

It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)*

Forever Young*

The Times They Are A-Changin’*

*Previously Unreleased

The Complete Budokan 1978

8-LP Deluxe Box

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

LP1 – Side A

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

Repossession Blues*

Mr. Tambourine Man*

I Threw It All Away*

LP1 – Side B

Shelter From The Storm

Love Minus Zero/No Limit

Girl From The North Country*

Ballad Of A Thin Man*

LP2 – Side A

Maggie’s Farm*

To Ramona*

Like A Rolling Stone*

LP2 – Side B

I Shall Be Released*

Is Your Love In Vain? *

Going, Going, Gone*

LP3 – Side A

One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

Blowin’ In The Wind*

Just Like A Woman*

Oh, Sister*

LP3 – Side B

Simple Twist Of Fate

You’re A Big Girl Now*

All Along The Watchtower*

I Want You*

LP4 – Side A

All I Really Want To Do*

Tomorrow Is A Long Time*

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

Band introductions*

LP4 – Side B

It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Forever Young

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

LP5 – Side A

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall*

Love Her With A Feeling*

Mr. Tambourine Man

I Threw It All Away*

LP5 – Side B

Love Minus Zero/No Limit*

Shelter From The Storm*

Girl From The North Country*

Ballad Of A Thin Man

LP6 – Side A

Maggie’s Farm

One More Cup Of Coffee (Valley Below)

Like A Rolling Stone

LP6 – Side B

I Shall Be Released

Is Your Love In Vain?

Going, Going, Gone

LP7 – Side A

One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later) *

Blowin’ In The Wind

Just Like A Woman

Oh, Sister

LP7 – Side B

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) *

You’re A Big Girl Now*

All Along The Watchtower

I Want You

LP8 – Side A

All I Really Want To Do

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

The Man In Me*

Band introductions*

LP8 – Side B

It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) *

Forever Young*

The Times They Are A-Changin’*

*Previously Unreleased

Another Budokan 1978

2-LP with Gatefold Sleeve

All Tracks Previously Unreleased

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – February 28, 1978

LP1 – Side A

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

Repossession Blues

Ballad Of A Thin Man

To Ramona

LP1 – Side B

Like A Rolling Stone

Blowin’ In The Wind

All Along The Watchtower

Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Live at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan – March 1, 1978

LP2 – Side A

Love Her With A Feeling

I Threw It All Away

Girl From The North Country

One Of Us Must Know (Sooner Or Later)

LP2 – Side B

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

You’re A Big Girl Now

The Man In Me

Forever Young