Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”

Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand”.

Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9). Tickets are on sale now hereTickets are on sale now here.

The summer 2023 gigs mark the Britpop icons’ first headline show since 2015 when they released their comeback album The Magic Whip. Details of other world tour dates are currently unknown, except for a French festival date a few days before the Wembley show.

Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap are set to support Blur on the July 8 date. It’s not yet known if all three acts will support them the following night.

Blur have spoken about what to expect from their massive reunion gigs. Drummer Dave Rowntree described them as a “bucket list” dream.

"Turns out it's incredibly difficult to arrange something like this, you know, the technical resources, the staff, the places to play. All of these things are in very, very short supply," he told. "So it went right up to the wire, but it's very hard to turn something like that down.

“We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do… what an iconic place, what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting.”

He continued: “It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not,” adding: “I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”

The drummer also joked that the band, who formed in 1989, are now “kind of embarrassing grandads”, but that they look forward to performing the hits again.