Black Sabbath announce 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of Paranoid

Black Sabbath will release a 50th anniversary ‘Super Deluxe’ reissue of their classic Paranoid album on October 9.

The 5xLP box features the original album plus a quadraphonic mix – originally released on vinyl and 8-track cartridge in 1974 – made available as a fold-down to stereo mix on vinyl for this set.

The collection’s final three LPs mark the official vinyl debut of two 1970 live performances. The first was recorded on August 31 in Montreux, Switzerland shortly before the release of Paranoid. The second concert was recorded a few months later in Brussels during the band’s performance for Belgian television.

Check out the full tracklisting below and pre-order here. The Paranoid Super Deluxe Edition will also be available as a 4xCD set.

Look out for the new edition of Uncut, out on Thursday (Aug 13), which features an extensive interview with Black Sabbath talking about the making of the “Paranoid” single.

LP 1: Original Album

Side A

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side B

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 2: Quadradisc Mix in Stereo (WS4 1887) 1974

Side C

“War Pigs / Luke’s Wall”

“Paranoid”

“Planet Caravan”

“Iron Man”

Side D

“Electric Funeral”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots”

LP 3: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part One)

Side E

“Intro”

“Paranoid”

“N.I.B.”

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

Side F

“Iron Man”

“War Pigs”

LP 4: Live in Montreux 1970 (Part Two)/Live in Brussels 1970 (Part One)

Side G

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“Hand Of Doom”

Side H

“Paranoid”

“Hand Of Doom”

“Rat Salad”

“Iron Man”

LP 5: Live in Brussels 1970 (Part Two)

Side J

“Black Sabbath”

“N.I.B.”

Side K

“Behind The Wall Of Sleep”

“War Pigs”

“Fairies Wear Boots”