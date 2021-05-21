Black Midi share new single, Chondromalacia Patella

Black Midi have released the latest single from their upcoming record Cavalcade, entitled “Chondromalacia Patella“.

Cavalcade is the band’s second full-length record. The album’s tracklist traces the stories of various characters, from the star of the previously-released single John L to Marlene Dietrich to a corpse found in a diamond mine.

Guitarist Cameron Picton described this character-based concept in a statement: “When you’re listening, you can imagine all the characters form a sort of cavalcade. Each tells their story one by one and as each track ends they overtake you, replaced by the next in line.”

“Chondromalacia Patella” is accompanied by music video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson. You can check it out below.

Cavalcade will be released on May 28 via Rough Trade, and can be preordered here. It follows the band’s debut Schlagenheim, which earned them a nomination at the 2019 Mercury Prize.