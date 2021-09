Black Deer Festival has announced further details of their line-up for next year’s festival.

Joining already confirmed acts including Van Morrison, Wilco, The Waterboys and Drive-By Truckers, will be Courtney Marie Andrews, Shovels & Rope, Shooter Jennings, Imelda May, Ward Thomas and The Cuban Brothers.

The festival takes place on June 17 – 19, 2022 at Eridge Park, Kent.

You can find more details, including ticket information, by clicking here.