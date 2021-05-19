Subscribe
Listen: Billy Gibbons shares new single, “My Lucky Card”

It's off his upcoming album, Hardware.

By Daniel Seah
Billy Gibbons. Photo: Harry Durran/ Getty

Billy Gibbons has shared a new song, “My Lucky Card“, from his forthcoming album Hardware – take a listen below.

My Lucky Card” is the third single from the ZZ Top guitarist’s upcoming third solo album, which follows 2015’s Perfectamundo and 2018’s The Big Bad Blues. Hardware is due out 4 June via Concord.

The single was released alongside a music video directed by Harry Reese, who also shot the videos for Hardware’s first two singles, “West Coast Junkie” and “Desert High“.

The setting for the music video, Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, has hosted the likes of Paul McCartney, Lucinda Williams and Peaches. In a statement, Gibbons said the iconic location “reflects the rough-and-tumble high desert vibe that was the inspiration for the album”.

Besides Gibbons, drummer Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N’ Roses) and guitarist Austin Hanks play on Hardware.

The track listing for Hardware below:

  • My Lucky Card
  • She’s On Fire
  • More-More-More
  • Shuffle, Step & Slide
  • Vagabond Man
  • Spanish Fly
  • West Coast Junkie
  • Stackin’ Bones (featuring Larkin Poe)
  • I Was A Highway
  • S-G-L-M-B-B-R
  • Hey Baby, Que Paso
  • Desert High
