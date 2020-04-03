Subscribe
News

Bill Withers has died, aged 81

The music world pays tribute to a soul-singing great

Sam Richards
Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

Lucinda Williams: “I’ve been misunderstood for so long”

The country-rocker sets the record straight in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Nick Mason on Syd Barrett: “He was pushing in a weirder direction”

Pink Floyd's early years revisited in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

George Harrison: “He was on a spiritual journey”

His solo years celebrated in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

Soul singer Bill Withers has died from heart complications, aged 81.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” said his family in statement. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers was responsible for a string of unforgettable soul hits in the 1970s, including “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Lean On Me”, “Just The Two Of Us” and “Lovely Day”, as well as timeless albums such as 1972’s Still Bill.

Advertisement

The West Virginia-born singer chose to walk away from his music career in the mid-’80s, his last album being 1985’s Watching You Watching Me.

“So sorry to hear about Bill Withers,” wrote Nitin Sawhney on Twitter. “I met him once in 2017. What an elegant, graceful man. In recent years I got to know and work with his brilliant daughter, Kori who inherits his talent and musical depth. What a sad and terrible loss.”

“RIP Bill Withers,” wrote Nile Rodgers. “Class, class and more class.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Read More
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.