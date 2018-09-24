Big Brother & The Holding Company’s Cheap Thrills restored for 50th anniversary

Janis Joplin's breakthrough album reconfigured with 25 previously unreleased tracks

To mark its 50th anniversary, Big Brother & The Holding Company’s 1968 album Cheap Thrills will be reissued on November 30 in the way the band originally intended.

The band’s original name for the album – Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills – has been restored, along with alternative takes of songs, 25 of which are previously unreleased.

Peruse the tracklising for the 2xLP and 2xCD editions of Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills below, and pre-order the album here.

CD

Disc One

1. Combination Of The Two (Take 3)

2. I Need A Man To Love (Take 4)

3. Summertime (Take 2) *

4. Piece Of My Heart (Take 6)

5. Harry (Take 10)

6. Turtle Blues (Take 4)

7. Oh, Sweet Mary

8. Ball And Chain (live, The Winterland Ballroom, April 12, 1968)

9. Roadblock (Take 1) *

10. Catch Me Daddy (Take 1)

11. It’s A Deal (Take 1) *

12. Easy Once You Know How (Take 1) *

13. How Many Times Blues Jam

14. Farewell Song (Take 7)

Disc Two

1. Flower In The Sun (Take 3)

2. Oh Sweet Mary

3. Summertime (Take 1)

4. Piece of My Heart (Take 4)

5. Catch Me Daddy (Take 9)

6. Catch Me Daddy (Take 10)

7. I Need A Man To Love (Take 3)

8. Harry (Take 9)

9. Farewell Song (Take 4)

10. Misery’n (Takes 2 & 3)

11. Misery’n (Take 4)

12. Magic Of Love (Take 1) *

13. Turtle Blues (Take 9)

14. Turtle Blues (last verse Takes 1-3)

15. Piece Of My Heart (Take 3)

16. Farewell Song (Take 5)

LP 1

Side A

1. Combination of The Two (Demo)

2. I Need A Man To Love (Take 3)

3. Summertime (Take 2) *

4. Piece Of My Heart (Take 6)

Side B

1. Harry (Take 10)

2. Turtle Blues (Take 4)

3. Oh, Sweet Mary

4. Ball And Chain (live, The Winterland Ballroom, April 12, 1968)

LP 2

Side C

1. Roadblock (Take 1) *

2. Magic Of Love (Take 1) *

3. Oh Sweet Mary

4. Flower In The Sun (Take 3)

Side D

1. Catch Me Daddy (Take 1)

2. Turtle Blues (Take 9)

3. How Many Times Blues Jam

4. Farewell Song (Take 5)

All tracks previously unreleased except*

