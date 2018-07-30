The Beta Band launch reissue programme

Starting with first ever vinyl release of The Three EPs on Sept 14

To mark its 20th anniversary, The Beta Band’s classic early compilation The Three EPs will be reissued on September 14.

Fully remastered and released for the first time on vinyl, it will also be available digitally and on CD. Purchases of the deluxe vinyl edition through independent record stores will come with reproductions of The Flower Press, the fanzine designed and put together by the band.

The Three EPs will be followed by the reissue of The Beta Band’s self-debut album on October 12; Hot Shots II on November 16; and Heroes To Zeroes on December 14th.

Additionally, on September 14, Because Music will release The Best Of The Beta Band, a 2xCD collection which includes a disc of live recordings from their Shepherd’s Bush Empire show on November 29, 2004.

A Beta Band exhibition called Zeroes To Heroes: The Beta Band Archive, will run from September 14 to November 3 at J Hammond Projects at the Bomb Factory, London N19. Built around John Maclean’s extensive scrapbooks and featuring contributions from artists like Haroon Mirza and Corinne Day, it includes a collection of rare and unseen artefacts sourced directly from the group and its fans, including hand-drawn artwork, posters, lyric sheets, stage costumes and bizarre promotional objects.

