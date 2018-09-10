Bauhaus to release first ever recording session

The Bela Session EP includes classic 1979 single "Bela Lugosi's Dead"

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Bauhaus are releasing their first ever recording session, dating from January 26, 1979.

The Bela Session EP will be released by Leaving Records on vinyl and digital formats on November 23. It includes the band’s classic debut single “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, released here on vinyl for the first time in 30+ years.

Three of the other tracks on the five-track EP are previously unreleased. View the full tracklisting below and pre-order the EP here:

1. “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” – 9:36

2. “Some Faces” – 2:29 – previously unreleased

3. “Bite My Hip”– 2:57 – previously unreleased yet later reworked, re-recorded, and released as “Lagartija Nick” in 1983

4. “Harry” – 2:56 – later released as a B-side in 1982

5. “Boys (Original)” – 3:03 – previously unreleased, later re-recorded and released as the B-side of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is on tour this autumn under the banner ‘Peter Murphy celebrates 40 years of Bauhaus featuring David J’. Full tour dates below:

Oct. 18 – Wellington NZ @ San Fran

Oct 19 – Christchurch NZ @ Foundry

Oct 20 – Auckland NZ @ Powerstation

Oct 22 – Adelaide AU @ Governor Hindmarsh

Oct 25 – Brisbane AU @ The Zoo

Oct 26 – Melbourne AU @ Max Watts

Oct 27 – Sydney AU @ The Factory

Oct 28 – Perth AU @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov 6 – St Petersburg RS @ Aurora Hall

Nov 7 – Moscow RS @ Glavclub

Nov 9 – Belgrade RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda

Nov 10 – Frankfurt DE @ Das Bett

Nov 12 – Zurich CH @ Mascotte

Nov 14 – Paris FR @ Bataclan

Nov 18 – Madrid ES @ La Riviera

Nov 19 – Barcelona ES @ Razzmataz

Nov 21 – Rome IT @ Orion Live Club

Nov 22 – Milan IT @ Fabrique

Nov 23 – Munich DE @ Ampere

Nov 24 – Bochum DE @ Christuskirche

Nov 26 – Wroclaw POL @ A2

Nov 27 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

Nov 28 – Hamburg DE @ Knust

Dec 2 – Northampton. UK @ Roadmender

Dec 4 – Manchester UK @ O2 Ritz

Dec 5 – Glasgow UK @ SWG3

Dec 6 – Northampton UK @ Roadmender

Dec 8 – Leeds UK @ Leeds Beckett SU

Dec 9 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 11 – Copenhagen DK @ Store Vega

Dec 12 – Stockholm SW @ Nalen

Dec 14 – Athens GR @ Gazi Music Hall

Dec 15 – Thessaloniki GR @ Principal Club Theater

