Bauhaus to release first ever recording session

The Bela Session EP includes classic 1979 single "Bela Lugosi's Dead"
To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Bauhaus are releasing their first ever recording session, dating from January 26, 1979.
The Bela Session EP will be released by Leaving Records on vinyl and digital formats on November 23. It includes the band’s classic debut single “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, released here on vinyl for the first time in 30+ years.
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!
Three of the other tracks on the five-track EP are previously unreleased. View the full tracklisting below and pre-order the EP here:
1. “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” – 9:36
2. “Some Faces” – 2:29 – previously unreleased
3. “Bite My Hip”– 2:57 – previously unreleased yet later reworked, re-recorded, and released as “Lagartija Nick” in 1983
4. “Harry” – 2:56 – later released as a B-side in 1982
5. “Boys (Original)” – 3:03 – previously unreleased, later re-recorded and released as the B-side of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”
Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is on tour this autumn under the banner ‘Peter Murphy celebrates 40 years of Bauhaus featuring David J’. Full tour dates below:
Oct. 18 – Wellington NZ @ San Fran
Oct 19 – Christchurch NZ @ Foundry
Oct 20 – Auckland NZ @ Powerstation
Oct 22 – Adelaide AU @ Governor Hindmarsh
Oct 25 – Brisbane AU @ The Zoo
Oct 26 – Melbourne AU @ Max Watts
Oct 27 – Sydney AU @ The Factory
Oct 28 – Perth AU @ The Capitol Theatre
Nov 6 – St Petersburg RS @ Aurora Hall
Nov 7 – Moscow RS @ Glavclub
Nov 9 – Belgrade RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda
Nov 10 – Frankfurt DE @ Das Bett
Nov 12 – Zurich CH @ Mascotte
Nov 14 – Paris FR @ Bataclan
Nov 18 – Madrid ES @ La Riviera
Nov 19 – Barcelona ES @ Razzmataz
Nov 21 – Rome IT @ Orion Live Club
Nov 22 – Milan IT @ Fabrique
Nov 23 – Munich DE @ Ampere
Nov 24 – Bochum DE @ Christuskirche
Nov 26 – Wroclaw POL @ A2
Nov 27 – Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater
Nov 28 – Hamburg DE @ Knust
Dec 2 – Northampton. UK @ Roadmender
Dec 4 – Manchester UK @ O2 Ritz
Dec 5 – Glasgow UK @ SWG3
Dec 6 – Northampton UK @ Roadmender
Dec 8 – Leeds UK @ Leeds Beckett SU
Dec 9 – London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec 11 – Copenhagen DK @ Store Vega
Dec 12 – Stockholm SW @ Nalen
Dec 14 – Athens GR @ Gazi Music Hall
Dec 15 – Thessaloniki GR @ Principal Club Theater
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The October 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Jimi Hendrix on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Spiritualized, Aretha Franklin, Richard Thompson, Soft Cell, Pink Floyd, Candi Staton, Garcia Peoples, Beach Boys, Mudhoney, Big Red Machine and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Beak>, Low, Christine And The Queens, Marissa Nadler and Eric Bachman.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.