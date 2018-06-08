Arctic Monkeys live TV special to be broadcast tonight

The band's Maida Vale performance can be seen on BBC2 at 11.05pm

Arctic Monkeys have filmed a Live At The BBC special to be broadcast tonight (June 8) at 11.05pm on BBC2.

The half-hour programme, recorded at BBC’s soon-to-be-vacated Maida Vale studios, will also be available here soon after broadcast.

Last night (June 7), Arctic Monkeys played the Royal Albert Hall, where they debuted Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino opener “Star Treatment”. Watch that below:

