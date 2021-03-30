Angel Olsen unveils Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories box set

Angel Olsen has announced the release of a new box set called Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories, comprising her recent twin albums All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, plus a bonus LP and a 40-page book.

The bonus LP features five alternate takes, B-sides, remixes and reimaginings from those two albums, plus a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This”. Listen to “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” – an alternate version of “Whole New Mess” – below:

Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories is limited to 3,000 physical copies and will be released by Jagjaguwar on May 7. Pre-order it here and watch Olsen’s unboxing video below: