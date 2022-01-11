Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker announce joint US tour

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker have announced a joint US tour.

The trio will hit the road for their Wild Hearts jaunt in Virginia in July before wrapping in New York in August. The shows will see all three artists perform on the night.

Spencer will be supporting on all the dates, all of which you can view below.

Announcing the tour, Olsen wrote on Twitter: “Announcing the Wild Hearts Tour! I am heading out on tour this summer with @sharonvanetten & @julienrbaker – 3 sets with our respective bands, with @spencerperiod supporting. Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local.”

She added: “I am so thrilled to be traveling and playing music this summer, sharing the stage with these incredible people as our return to touring. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and to share collaboratively. Hope to see you there!”

Olsen and Van Etten teamed up last year on the collaborative track “Like I Used To”, while Baker also appears in another trio, boygenius, alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

“Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said at the time of “Like I Used To”’s release in May. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…”

Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Baker’s boygenius played their first show together in three years for a charity event in San Francisco last November.

The indie-rock supergroup took part in the one-off benefit gig at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, with all proceeds from the event going to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses.