Allman Brothers’ Dickey Betts has died aged 80

Dickey Betts, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band, has died aged 80.

The news was broken on a post of Betts’ Instagram:

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old. The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time.”

Betts, who wrote and sang “Ramblin’ Man” and “Blue Sky” for the Allmans, was also part-inspiration for Billy Crudup’s character in Almost Famous.

Outside the Allman Brothers Band – which he co-founded with Gregg and Duane Allman, Berry Oakley (bass), Butch Trucks (drums) and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson (drums) in 1969 – Betts also enjoyed a solo career, beginning with 1974’s Highway Call and also including Dickey Betts & Great Southern, the Dickey Betts Band and Betts, Hall, Leavell and Trucks alongside Jimmy Hall, Stones’ keyboardist Chuck Leavell and fellow Allman Brother, Butch Trucks.

Jaimoe is now the sole surviving member of the original Allmans line-up.