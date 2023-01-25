Air announce 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Moon Safari

Air have announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of their classic debut album Moon Safari.

The French duo – comprised of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – released their debut album in 1998.

After celebrating 20 years of its 2001 follow-up 10 000Hz Legend with a reissue in 2021, Moon Safari will now be reissued on vinyl via Vinyl Me Please to celebrate its 25th birthday.

The reissue will land on February 1 and be pressed on an exclusive 180gram “Sea of Tranquility” coloured vinyl.

It will feature lacquers cut by Marie Pieprrzownik alongside a Listening Notes article by Sophie Frances Kemp and an art print from Mike Mills.

The liner notes for the reissue say of the album: “It feels like a dream sequence. One moment you’re walking through a room drenched in pink light while dressed in a tuxedo, the next you’re diving into the neighbour’s pool butt-naked with your high school crush.

“It’s a mood you want to live inside of forever. It’s a revelation. It’s conversation pit music for a better future.”

Find out how to get your copy below.

Air last studio effort, Le Voyage Dans La Lune, came out in 2012.