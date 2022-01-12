Listen to Cate Le Bon’s woozy new song “Remembering Me”

Cate Le Bon has shared the final preview of her new album Pompeii – watch the video for “Remembering Me” below.

The Welsh musician/producer will release the follow-up to 2019’s Reward on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer, which you can pre-order here.

“Remembering Me” follows the singles “Running Away” and “Moderation”.

Le Bon said of the song: ““Remembering Me” is a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise.”

Its accompanying, sparse music video is directed by Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios and features costumes by Monica Adriana Rowlands.

Of her sixth album, Le Bon said: “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease. Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin.

“The subtitle is: You will be forever connected to everything. Which, depending on the time of day, is as comforting as it is terrifying. The sense of finality has always been here. It seems strangely hopeful. Someone is playing with the focus lens.”

She continued: “The world is on fire but the bins must go out on a Tuesday night. Political dissonance meets beauty regimes. I put a groove behind it for something to hold on to. The grief is in the saxophones.”

Cate Le Bon also heads out on a UK and European tour later this year – see dates below.

MARCH

15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall

21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

APRIL

01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

07 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE

08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega

11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box

12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso