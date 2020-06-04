Subscribe
Features

Watch Michael Chapman’s lockdown session for Uncut

From his home at the top of the Pennines

Sam Richards
Credit: Steve Gunn

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Watch Jake Xerxes Fussell play an exclusive Uncut session

Recorded live at his home in Durham, North Carolina
Read more
FeaturesGraeme Thomson - 0

Bob Marley: “He sent messages to the world”

A legend in exile: Uncut explores Marley's momentous year in London
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication...
Read more

Over the last four weeks, we’ve been hosting some terrific at-home sessions from artists signed to the discerning Paradise Of Bachelors label.

In case you’ve missed them, catch up with these unique performances by James Elkington, Itasca and Jake Xerxes Fussell by clicking the links on their respective names.

Today, we bring the series to a stirring conclusion with a session from Michael Chapman, captured live at his picturesque home at the top of the Pennines, three fields from Hadrian’s Wall!

Advertisement

Michael’s wife Andru even gives us a guided tour of the property, after he’s played “One Time Thing”, “Memphis In Winter” and “Sensimilia”. Watch below:

Michael Chapman’s “True North” is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors, buy or stream it here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 50% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.