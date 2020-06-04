Watch Michael Chapman’s lockdown session for Uncut

Over the last four weeks, we’ve been hosting some terrific at-home sessions from artists signed to the discerning Paradise Of Bachelors label.

In case you’ve missed them, catch up with these unique performances by James Elkington, Itasca and Jake Xerxes Fussell by clicking the links on their respective names.

Today, we bring the series to a stirring conclusion with a session from Michael Chapman, captured live at his picturesque home at the top of the Pennines, three fields from Hadrian’s Wall!

Michael’s wife Andru even gives us a guided tour of the property, after he’s played “One Time Thing”, “Memphis In Winter” and “Sensimilia”. Watch below:

Michael Chapman’s “True North” is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors, buy or stream it here.