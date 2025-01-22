A surprising amount of good announcements and discoveries so far means a lot of stuff we’ve played thus far this year has been brand new. Key entries are Tobacco City‘s Cosmic Americana, Florist‘s rarified indie folk and Brown Spirits‘ super heavy kosmiche as well as Ex-Vöid‘s fizzy racket, Eiko Ishibashi‘s bewitching jazz grooves and Silver Synthetic’s easygoing choogle. Plenty of familiar faces, too – Throwing Muses, My Morning Jacket, Lonnie Holley etc – and a lovely cover of The Passions‘ “I’m In Love With A German Film Star” by Andy Bell, Dot Allison and Michael Rother, which has come a long way since the prototype version Andy’s been playing in his electronic solo project, GLOK. Please enjoy…

TOBACCO CITY

“Autumn“

[Scissor Tale]

FLORIST

“Have Heaven“

[Double Double Whammy]

BROWN SPIRITS

“Fault Lines“

[Soul Jazz]

EX-VÖID

“Down The Drain“

[Tapete]

EIKO ISHIBASHI

“Coma“

[Drag City]

THROWING MUSES

“Summer Of Love“

[Fire]

DESTROYER

“Bolognia [feat. Fiver]“

[Merge]

BROWN HORSE

“Corduroy Couch“

[Loose]

MY MORNING JACKET

“Time Waited“

[Bella Union]

HORSEGIRL

“Switch Over“

[Matador]

NELS CLINE

“The 23“

[Blue Note]

LONNIE HOLLEY

“Protest With Love“

[Dead Oceans]

SAMANTHA CRAIN

“Dart“

[Real Kind]

IMMERSION | SUSS

“State Of Motion“

[Sonic Cathedral]

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER

“Knockin’ Heart“

[Glassnote]

DAVE LONGSTRETH, DIRTY PROJECTORS, s t a r g a z e

“Uninhabitable Earth, Paragraph One“

[Transgressive]

PERFUME GENIUS

“It’s A Mirror“

[Matador]

THE GOLDEN DREGS

“The Company Of Strangers”

[Joy of Life International]

SILVER SYNTHETIC

“Yr Gonna Be Happy“

[Curation]

ANDY BELL feat. DOT ALLISON AND MICHAEL ROTHER

“I’m In Love With A German Film Star“

[Sonic Cathedral]

HAYDEN THORPE

“Doom Orchid”

[Domino]

BUTLER, BLAKE & GRANT

“Bring An End”

[355 Recordings]

JULIEN BAKER & TORRES

“Sugar In The Tank”

[Matador]

CYMANDE

“How We Roll (feat. Jazzie B)”

[BMG]

ECHOLALIA

“Blood Moon”

[Full Time Hobby]

THE WATERBOYS

“Hopper’s On Top”

[Sun Records]

JAMES BRANDON LEWIS TRIO

“Prince Eugene”

[Anti-]

RICHARD DAWSON

“Gondola”

[Domino]