The Best Of 2024 – Halftime Report

First off, a gentle reminder that our excellent new issue of Uncut is in the shops now, featuring a free John Lennon CD and an Ultimate Music Guide sampler to all Lennon’s solo albums. Inside, there’s a ton of typically great stuff, including Blondie, Steve Marriott, Love, Linda Thompson, Irma Thomas, Rich Ruth and Joanna Newsom. Anyway full details about the new Uncut are here, in case you missed them.

As is tradition abound now, I rounded up my favourite albums from so far; specifically releases from January 1 until June 30. I’ve listed them here in order of release – just to be painfully clear, this is very much my personal choice and is in no way representative of the Uncut writers in general…

Advertisement

TAROTPLANE

Improvisations For Echo Guitar (Bandcamp)

LISTEN | BUY

Advertisement

BILL RYDER-JONES

Iechyd Da (Domino)

LISTEN | BUY

BROWN HORSE

Reservoir (Loose)

LISTEN | BUY

GRUFF RHYS

Sadness Sets Me Free (Rough Trade)

LISTEN | BUY

THE SMILE

Wall Of Eyes (XL)

LISTEN | BUY

ARIEL KALMA, JEREMIAH CHIU & MARTA SOFIA HONER

The Closest Thing To Silence (International Anthem)

LISTEN | BUY

ITASCA

Imitation Of War (Paradise Of Bachelors)

LISTEN | BUY

BRITTANY HOWARD

What Now (Island)

LISTEN | BUY

GRANDADDY

Blu Wav (Dangerbird)

LISTEN | BUY

DEAN McPHEE

Astral Gold (Bass Ritual)

LISTEN | BUY

PATRICK SANSONE

Infinity Mirrors (Centripetal Force)

LISTEN | BUY

FAYE WEBSTER

Undressed At The Symphony (Secretly Canadian)

LISTEN | BUY

KIM GORDON

The Collective (Matador)

LISTEN | BUY

GANAVYA

Like The Sky I’ve Been Too Quiet (Native Rebel Recordings)

LISTEN | BUY

CHARLES LLOYD

The Sky Will Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note)

LISTEN | BUY

JULIA HOLTER

Something In The Room She Moves (Domino)

LISTEN | BUY

ADRIANNE LENKER

Bright Future (4AD)

LISTEN | BUY

PHOSPHORESCENT

Revelator (Verve/DECCA)

LISTEN | BUY

WAXAHATCHEE

Tigers Blood (ANTI – )

LISTEN | BUY

ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO

Echo Dancing (Yep Roc)

LISTEN | BUY

ARUSHI JAIN

Delight (Leaving Records)

LISTEN | BUY

RIDE

Interplay (Wichita)

LISTEN | BUY

GRACE CUMMINGS

Ramona (ATO)

LISTEN | BUY

SHABASON, KRGOVICH, SAGE

Shabason, Krgovich, Sage (Idée Fixe Records)

LISTEN | BUY

SHABAKA

Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace (Verve)

LISTEN | BUY

ARTHUR MELO

Mirantes Emocionais (Wonderfulsound)

LISTEN | BUY

JOHN CANNING YATES

The Quiet Portraits (Violette Records)

LISTEN | BUY

IRON & WINE

Light Verse (Sub Pop)

LISTEN | BUY

OREN AMBARCHI/JOHAN BERTHLING/ADREAS WERLIIN

Ghosted II (Drag City)

LISTEN | BUY

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

Time Is Glass (Drag City)

LISTEN | BUY

MDOU MOCTAR

Funeral For Justice (Matador)

LISTEN | BUY

KAMASI WASHINGTON

Fearless Movement (Young)

LISTEN | BUY

MICHAEL HEAD & THE RED ELASTIC BAND

Loophole (Modern Sky)

LISTEN | BUY

JESSICA PRATT

Here In The Pitch (City Slang)

LISTEN | BUY

MYRIAM GENDRON

Mayday (Thrill Jockey)

LISTEN | BUY

BETH GIBBONS

Lives Outgrown (Domino)

LISTEN | BUY

BEAK >

>>>> (Invada)

LISTEN | BUY

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS

Placenta (International Anthem)

LISTEN | BUY

PAUL WELLER

66 (Polydor)

LISTEN | BUY

AROOJ AFTAB

Night Reign (Verve)

LISTEN | BUY

BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY, NATHAN SALSBURG & TYLER TROTTER

Hear The Children Sing The Evidence (No Quarter)

LISTEN | BUY

PSYCHIC TEMPLE

Doggie Paddlin’ Thru The Cosmic Consciousness (Big Ego)

LISTEN | BUY

RICHARD THOMPSON

Ship To Shore (New West)

LISTEN | BUY

JOANA SERRAT

Big Wave (Grand Canyon)

LISTEN | BUY

EZRA FEINBERG

Soft Power (Tonal Union)

LISTEN | BUY

JOHN CALE

POPtical Illusion (Domino)

LISTEN | BUY

RICH RUTH

Water Still Flows (Third Man)

LISTEN | BUY

DIRTY THREE

Love Changes (Bella Union)

LISTEN | BUY

EIKO ISHIBASHI

Evil Does Not Exist (Drag City)

LISTEN | BUY

MABE FRATTI

Sentir Que No Sabes (Feel Like You Don’t Know) (Unheard Of Hope)

LISTEN | BUY

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.