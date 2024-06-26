The Best Of 2024 – Halftime Report

First off, a gentle reminder that our excellent new issue of Uncut is in the shops now, featuring a free John Lennon CD and an Ultimate Music Guide sampler to all Lennon’s solo albums. Inside, there’s a ton of typically great stuff, including Blondie, Steve Marriott, Love, Linda Thompson, Irma Thomas, Rich Ruth and Joanna Newsom. Anyway full details about the new Uncut are here, in case you missed them.
As is tradition abound now, I rounded up my favourite albums from so far; specifically releases from January 1 until June 30. I’ve listed them here in order of release – just to be painfully clear, this is very much my personal choice and is in no way representative of the Uncut writers in general…
TAROTPLANE
Improvisations For Echo Guitar (Bandcamp)
BILL RYDER-JONES
Iechyd Da (Domino)
BROWN HORSE
Reservoir (Loose)
GRUFF RHYS
Sadness Sets Me Free (Rough Trade)
THE SMILE
Wall Of Eyes (XL)
ARIEL KALMA, JEREMIAH CHIU & MARTA SOFIA HONER
The Closest Thing To Silence (International Anthem)
ITASCA
Imitation Of War (Paradise Of Bachelors)
BRITTANY HOWARD
What Now (Island)
GRANDADDY
Blu Wav (Dangerbird)
DEAN McPHEE
Astral Gold (Bass Ritual)
PATRICK SANSONE
Infinity Mirrors (Centripetal Force)
FAYE WEBSTER
Undressed At The Symphony (Secretly Canadian)
KIM GORDON
The Collective (Matador)
GANAVYA
Like The Sky I’ve Been Too Quiet (Native Rebel Recordings)
CHARLES LLOYD
The Sky Will Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note)
JULIA HOLTER
Something In The Room She Moves (Domino)
ADRIANNE LENKER
Bright Future (4AD)
PHOSPHORESCENT
Revelator (Verve/DECCA)
WAXAHATCHEE
Tigers Blood (ANTI – )
ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO
Echo Dancing (Yep Roc)
ARUSHI JAIN
Delight (Leaving Records)
RIDE
Interplay (Wichita)
GRACE CUMMINGS
Ramona (ATO)
SHABASON, KRGOVICH, SAGE
Shabason, Krgovich, Sage (Idée Fixe Records)
SHABAKA
Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace (Verve)
ARTHUR MELO
Mirantes Emocionais (Wonderfulsound)
JOHN CANNING YATES
The Quiet Portraits (Violette Records)
IRON & WINE
Light Verse (Sub Pop)
OREN AMBARCHI/JOHAN BERTHLING/ADREAS WERLIIN
Ghosted II (Drag City)
SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE
Time Is Glass (Drag City)
MDOU MOCTAR
Funeral For Justice (Matador)
KAMASI WASHINGTON
Fearless Movement (Young)
MICHAEL HEAD & THE RED ELASTIC BAND
Loophole (Modern Sky)
JESSICA PRATT
Here In The Pitch (City Slang)
MYRIAM GENDRON
Mayday (Thrill Jockey)
BETH GIBBONS
Lives Outgrown (Domino)
BEAK >
>>>> (Invada)
CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS
Placenta (International Anthem)
PAUL WELLER
66 (Polydor)
AROOJ AFTAB
Night Reign (Verve)
BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY, NATHAN SALSBURG & TYLER TROTTER
Hear The Children Sing The Evidence (No Quarter)
PSYCHIC TEMPLE
Doggie Paddlin’ Thru The Cosmic Consciousness (Big Ego)
RICHARD THOMPSON
Ship To Shore (New West)
JOANA SERRAT
Big Wave (Grand Canyon)
EZRA FEINBERG
Soft Power (Tonal Union)
JOHN CALE
POPtical Illusion (Domino)
RICH RUTH
Water Still Flows (Third Man)
DIRTY THREE
Love Changes (Bella Union)
EIKO ISHIBASHI
Evil Does Not Exist (Drag City)
MABE FRATTI
Sentir Que No Sabes (Feel Like You Don’t Know) (Unheard Of Hope)
