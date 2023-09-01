Uncut’s New Music Playlist for September 2023

You’ll have hopefully noticed by now that End Of The Road is on this weekend – Tom, Sam and Mark are on site covering the festival for Uncut – which promises a ton of great things. You can read today’s first EOTR report over here, where Wilco sound like they delivered another excellent headline set. Having seen them in Spain a few weeks ago – more on that in next month’s Uncut – I’m reminded, not for the first time, that they’re probably my favourite live band of the last 15 years or so.
But in the meantime, if you’re not going to End Of The Road, please take solace in our latest Playlist – the usual mix of new stuff including Ty, Devendra, Handsome Family, Andy Bell, Beirut and some lanquid, experimental soundscaping from Istanbul-born Berke Can Özcan in cahoots with our favourite Norwegian trumpet mastermind, Arve Henriksen
1
TY SEGALL
“Void”
[DRAG CITY]
2
JEFFREY MARTIN
“There Is A Treasure”
[LOOSE]
3
BEIRUT
“So Many Plans”
[POMPEII]
4
BERKE CAN ÖZCAN FEATURING ARVE HENRIKSEN & JONAH PARZEN-JOHNSON
“Snake Behind Valley”
[OMNI SOUND]
5
DEVENDRA BANHART
“Nun”
[MEXICAN SUMMER]
6
HENRY PARKER
“In The Valley”
[TOMPKINS SQUARE]
7
THE HANDSOME FAMILY
“The King Of Everything”
[LOOSE]
8
OTTO WILLBERG
“Reap What Thou Sow”
[BLACK TRUFFLE]
9
JEREMIAH CHU
“In Electric Time”
[INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM]
10
PYE CORNER AUDIO
“FtrTrx”
[self-released]
11
ISRAEL NASH
“Can’t Stop”
[LOOSE]
12
ROBERT FINLEY
“You Got It (And I Need It)”
[EASY EYE SOUND]
13
ANDY BELL & MASAL
“Hallogallo”
[SONIC CATHEDRAL]
14
THE MARY WALLOPERS
“The Blarney Stone”
[BC Records]