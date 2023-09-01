Uncut’s New Music Playlist for September 2023

You’ll have hopefully noticed by now that End Of The Road is on this weekend – Tom, Sam and Mark are on site covering the festival for Uncut – which promises a ton of great things. You can read today’s first EOTR report over here, where Wilco sound like they delivered another excellent headline set. Having seen them in Spain a few weeks ago – more on that in next month’s Uncut – I’m reminded, not for the first time, that they’re probably my favourite live band of the last 15 years or so.

But in the meantime, if you’re not going to End Of The Road, please take solace in our latest Playlist – the usual mix of new stuff including Ty, Devendra, Handsome Family, Andy Bell, Beirut and some lanquid, experimental soundscaping from Istanbul-born Berke Can Özcan in cahoots with our favourite Norwegian trumpet mastermind, Arve Henriksen

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

1

TY SEGALL

“Void”

[DRAG CITY]

Advertisement

<a href="https://tysegall.bandcamp.com/track/void">Void by Ty Segall</a>

2

JEFFREY MARTIN

“There Is A Treasure”

[LOOSE]

<a href="https://jeffreymartinportland.bandcamp.com/album/thank-god-we-left-the-garden">Thank God We Left The Garden by Jeffrey Martin</a>

Advertisement

3

BEIRUT

“So Many Plans”

[POMPEII]

4

BERKE CAN ÖZCAN FEATURING ARVE HENRIKSEN & JONAH PARZEN-JOHNSON

“Snake Behind Valley”

[OMNI SOUND]

<a href="https://berkecanozcan.bandcamp.com/album/twin-rocks">Twin Rocks by Berke Can Özcan, Arve Henriksen</a>

5

DEVENDRA BANHART

“Nun”

[MEXICAN SUMMER]

<a href="https://devendrabanhart.bandcamp.com/album/flying-wig">Flying Wig by Devendra Banhart</a>

6

HENRY PARKER

“In The Valley”

[TOMPKINS SQUARE]

<a href="https://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/album/imaginational-anthem-vol-xii-i-thought-i-told-you-a-yorkshire-tribute-to-michael-chapman">Imaginational Anthem vol. XII : I Thought I Told You – A Yorkshire Tribute to Michael Chapman by Various Artists</a>

7

THE HANDSOME FAMILY

“The King Of Everything”

[LOOSE]

8

OTTO WILLBERG

“Reap What Thou Sow”

[BLACK TRUFFLE]

<a href="https://blacktruffle.bandcamp.com/album/the-leisure-principle">The Leisure Principle by Otto Willberg</a>

9

JEREMIAH CHU

“In Electric Time”

[INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM]

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/in-electric-time">In Electric Time by Jeremiah Chiu</a>

10

PYE CORNER AUDIO

“FtrTrx”

[self-released]

<a href="https://pyecorneraudio.bandcamp.com/track/ftrtrx">FtrTrx by Pye Corner Audio</a>

11

ISRAEL NASH

“Can’t Stop”

[LOOSE]

12

ROBERT FINLEY

“You Got It (And I Need It)”

[EASY EYE SOUND]

13

ANDY BELL & MASAL

“Hallogallo”

[SONIC CATHEDRAL]

<a href="https://andybell.bandcamp.com/album/hallogallo">Hallogallo by Andy Bell & Masal</a>

14

THE MARY WALLOPERS

“The Blarney Stone”

[BC Records]