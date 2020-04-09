Subscribe
Features

The 5th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Aphex Twin… plus Jeff Tweedy covering John Prine

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

John Prine: “A cigarette that’s nine miles long – that’s my idea of what heaven’s like”

The singer-songwriter takes stock in the May 2018 issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

Lucinda Williams: “I’ve been misunderstood for so long”

The country-rocker sets the record straight in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Nick Mason on Syd Barrett: “He was pushing in a weirder direction”

Pink Floyd's early years revisited in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

Hope you’re all keeping well and staying sane in these strange times. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of excellent new music around to lift our spirits. Rest assured that we’re continuing with our mission to collate and review the best of it for you, throughout the lockdown period – for information on how to keep reading Uncut, click here.

For now, here are the tunes that we’ve been enjoying while putting together the new issue, due out next week (April 16). New Aphex Twin! Angel Olsen goes disco! The return of Aksak Maboul! Plus Jeff Tweedy paying tribute to the late, great John Prine

WOODS
“Strange To Explain”
(Woodsist)

Advertisement

PHOEBE BRIDGERS
“Kyoto”
(Dead Oceans)

JEFF TWEEDY
“Please Don’t Bury Me”

APHEX TWIN
“Tha2 [world scam mix]”

KATE NV
“Sayonara”
(RVNG Intl)

AKSAK MABOUL
“Tout A Une Fin/Everything Ends”
(Crammed Discs)

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS
“Kraftwerk In A Blackout”
(Nonesuch)

Advertisement

ONCE & FUTURE BAND
“Andromeda”
(Castle Face)

KAHIL EL’ZABAR’S SPIRIT GROOVE
“Songs Of Myself”
(Spiritmuse)

ANDREW TUTTLE
“Sun At 5 In 4161”
(Room40)

DAVE MILLER
“Fellow Man”
(Tompkins Square)

SNOWGOOSE
“The Making Of You”
(Glass Modern)

GREG FOAT
“Nikinakinu”
(Strut)

ANGEL OLSEN
“All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)”
(Jagjaguwar)

FLOATING POINTS
“Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix)”
(Ninja Tune)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 65% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.