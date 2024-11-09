Inside this month’s free Uncut CD – the Best Of 2024

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Jack White, Beth Gibbons, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings and more appear on our latest free CD compilation.

All copies of the Review Of The Year 2024 issue of Uncut come with a free, 15-track CD – Best Of 2024 – that showcases many of the albums that appear in our Albums Of The Year.

See below for the full tracklisting…

1 NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS

Wild God

[Taken from the Bad Seed Ltd album Wild God]

2 FONTAINES DC

Death Kink

[Taken from the XL album Romance]

3 GILLIAN WELCH & DAVID RAWLINGS

Empty Trainload Of Sky

[Taken from the Acony album Woodland]

4 JACK WHITE

That’s How I’m Feeling

[Taken from the Third Man album No Name]

5 MABE FRATTI

Kravitz

[Taken from the Unheard of Hope album Sentir Que No Sabes]

6 RICHARD THOMPSON

Freeze

[Taken from the New West album Ship To Shore]

7 BETH GIBBONS

Reaching Out

[Taken from the Domino album Lives Outgrown]

8 THE SMILE

Read The Room

[Taken from the XL album Wall Of Eyes]

9 CHRISTOPHER OWENS

Beautiful Horses

[Taken from the True Panther album I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair]

10 GRANDADDY

Nothin’ To Lose

[Taken from the Dangerbird album Blu Wav]

11 BASIC

New Auspicious

[Taken from the No Quarter album This Is BASIC]

12 BILL RYDER-JONES

If Tomorrow Starts Without Me

[Taken from the Domino album Iechyd Da]

13 STILL HOUSE PLANTS

M M M

[Taken from the Bison album If I Don’t Make It, I Love U]

14 BEAK>

Hungry Are We

[Taken from the Invada album >>>>]

15 SARAH DAVACHI

Night Horns (edit)

[Taken from the Late Music album The Head As Form’d In The Crier’s Choir]