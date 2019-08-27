Elvis Costello by Elvis Costello: “Time is going backwards!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

PAUL McCARTNEY

FLOWERS IN THE DIRT DELUXE EDITION

CAPITOL/UME/MPL, 2017

An extra disc with this reissue features the lost demos recorded by the Beatle and Costello

Between 1987 and 1991, I wrote 15 songs with Paul McCartney, nine of which were released over five of our solo albums. We had started out to co-produce our co-written songs for Paul’s album Flowers In The Dirt but disagreed about the scope of the recording. I wanted Paul to have everything stripped to the boards, while I was secretly plotting my own album, Spike, on the scale of a Cecil B DeMille epic. Last year, a lavish reissue saw the official release of our two-man demos, recorded in the joyful moments after each composition was completed, in a room above Paul’s Hog Hill Studios. We got to harmonise and compete over the best lines in “You Want Her Too”, “So Like Candy” and the unreleased “Tommy’s Coming Home Again”. For me the highlight was the demo of “The Lovers That Never Were”, one of the greatest vocal performances of Paul’s solo career.

ELVIS COSTELLO

NORTH

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON, 2003

A stark album of jazzy ballads that contemplated a new relationship – chosen by Costello as his ‘classic’

I know this one divided listeners, who were led to believe that it was something to do with an empty martini glass or a dissolute man in an undone bow-tie, while, at the time, I believed that I had written a cracking folio of lieder, only not in German. Actually, I wrote these songs in the dead of night and cut some of them three times over, screwing up and throwing away the drafts, as befits an intense and mortifying farewell note that turns into a love letter. I began by recording all the songs in one long, flawed demo take, including numbers I would never sing again and some which were almost improvised, at jazz virtuoso Errol Garner’s old Steinway, a beast I could barely wrestle into submission. It’s a thin line between being truthful and burdening your friends with a private sorrow, but then my model for confession had always been a wooden box in church. Even an unassailable record like Joni Mitchell’s Blue admits the brightness of “California” and Bob Dylan’s originally released draft of Blood On The Tracks had all that reverb on the voice to chase away the pain. So I listened to my elders and betters, buried raw songs like “In Another Room” until a daytrip to Clarksdale, Mississippi, five years later and chose to travel from the darkness to the light. The Imposters rhythm section proved to be the wrong hammer for the job and quickly departed, but not before we recorded a gem called “Impatience” with Marc Ribot on a Cuban tres, a flourish of pizzicato strings and a horn section drawn from my pals in The Jazz Passengers. Steve Nieve was eventually joined by acoustic bassist Mike Formanek and drummer Peter Erskine, who played with the hushed and steady flow that the songs demanded. I wrote for a low group of woodwinds and brass around my baritone range and brought in a body of strings here and there, so the room was not entirely in black and white. In the very late ’40s and early ’50s, my mother used to smuggle jazz records into Liverpool via seafaring pals for fanatical customers who had read about the music of Lennie Tristano and Lee Konitz but couldn’t afford to hear it due to import duty on American records. Lee added his alto saxophone to the end of “Someone Took The Words Away”, so after the session I had him sign the sheet music to my Mam. Obliging, in his terse style, he wrote, “Lillian, Thanks. Lee”. Returning to Errol’s big machine at Nola Studios, I cut “I’m In The Mood Again”, which I finished at 1am. Then I walked outside onto 57th Street, thinking this was a movie that will probably never get made again.