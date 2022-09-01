We’re off to the End Of The Road Festival 2022!

Bags packed, toothbrush ready, weather forecast checked… and we’re off to this year’s End Of The Road festival.

You can read our daily coverage of the festival on this site throughout this weekend. As well as headliners like Fleet Foxes and Pixies, we’ll be digging Jake Xerxes Fussell, Margo Cilker, Alabaster DePlume, Jana Horn, Nala Sinephro and a host more.

As well as reporting from around the festival, we’re also holding the Uncut Q&As each day, where Tom Pinnock and Laura Barton will be chatting to some very special guests on the Talking Heads stage:

black midi: Talking Heads, Friday, 16:00 – 16:45

The Weather Station: Talking Heads, Saturday, 15:15 – 16:00

Kurt Vile: Talking Heads, Sunday, 15:45 – 16:30

All in all, it’s a very busy weekend for Uncut and we can’t wait for the gates to open.

See you down the front!