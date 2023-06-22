Send us your questions for Joan Jett!

Put another dime in the jukebox, baby: after last year’s acoustic album Changeup, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts are back to full power with a new EP called Mindsets. Featuring six tracks written by Jett and Blackhearts guitarist Dougie Needles, you can listen to it below:

Jett is currently touring the US with Bryan Adams, but she’s kindly taken some time out for a Q&A session with you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a one-time Runaway and full-time rock’n’roll queen? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Friday (June 23) and Joan will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.