Stuart Murdoch: “It doesn’t take much to do something slightly differently”

“In my mind I was as out-there as Mark E Smith!” explains Stuart Murdoch, as he takes us through eight records that have blown him away over the years. Originally published in Uncut’s Take 196 issue.

The Go-Betweens

Tallulah

1987



When I moved to Glasgow from a provincial seaside town, a new sound was seeping into my blood, something more poetic and arty. I remember going to a club in Greenock and hearing The Go-Betweens for the first time. Their new record then was Tallulah. Great melodies, great stories – and they had two great songwriters, a rarity. This was a point in my life when music superseded every other ambition I had.

10,000 Maniacs

In My Tribe

1987



Natalie Merchant ticked all my boxes. She was quite weird, a bit hippyish and punky, but with gorgeous melodies and a unique voice. I love singers who seem to delight in the words they conjure up. Before this, pop and rock was just something

I consumed, but this was a step up, becoming obsessed with this area of music.

The Fall

Bend Sinister

1986



This was the first time I got to grips with The Fall and fell in love with them. This was a golden period – they were firing on all cylinders, and they had Brix Smith in the band mixing it up. I didn’t know what Mark E Smith was talking about half the time, but in my mind I was as out-there as him, staying up reading Nabokov and walking down the street with the madness of being up all night.

Regina Spektor

Fidelity

2006



This captures one aspect of the job I do better than anything else. It’s about having a romance with the creation of music itself – it goes to a point where the writer doesn’t need anything else. She says, “I never loved nobody fully/Always one foot on the ground”, because music is always her first thing, and at any moment a song might come along and will demand more of her than that person could.

