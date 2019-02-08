The 6th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

The tunes powering the Uncut office this week

Another week, another plentiful bounty from friends old and new. Lots to get your teeth into here, from the gorgeous heavy folk of Daniel O’Sullivan

to the vital Tuareg rock of Kel Assouf to a remixed Marvin Gaye rarity. There’s more from Royal Trux’s triumphant comeback, Tyler Ramsey unveils his first new music since stepping away from Band Of Horses, and Sunwatchers showcase their thrillingly seditious psych-jazz-rock. Plus The Chemical Brothers are back doing what they do best. See you on the floor at the Heavenly Social!

KEL ASSOUF

“Fransa”

(Glitterbeat)

MARVIN GAYE

“My Last Chance (Salaam Remi Remix)”

(Motown)

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK

“Where I Lay”

(Western Vinyl)

TYLER RAMSEY

“A Dream Of Home”

(Fantasy Records/ Virgin EMI)

KRISTIN HERSH

“Cheech’s Song”

(Fire)

RUBY RUSHTON

“Eleven Grapes”

(22a)



SWAN’S CHAMBER

“Swan Three (Swan Wept)”

(Leaving Records)

DANIEL O’SULLIVAN

“Silhouette”

(O Genesis)

SUNWATCHERS

“Beautiful Crystals”

(Trouble In Mind)

ROYAL TRUX

“Year Of The Dog”

(Fat Possum)

WH LUNG

“Simpatico People”

(Melodic)

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

“Got To Keep On”

(Virgin EMI)

OCTO OCTA

“I Need You”

(Technicolour Recordings)

