The 17th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

A wealth of splendid new music for you to dig into, including possibly the weirdest collaboration of the year so far – Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier. Also props to new Sub Pop signing Shannon Lay, techno minimalists The Golden Filter and Welsh Tropicalia upstarts Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18. “Newyddion Da!” according to our (Welsh) art editor. Aaaaand… a very quick reminder, should you need it, that we have an excellent new issue in the shops – Black Keys cover, more info here – and also available to buy online by clicking here.

1.

CARMEN VILLAIN

“Observable Future”

(Smalltown Supersound)

2.

KONGO DIA NTOLIA

“360˚”

(Pussyfoot)

<a href="http://kongodiantotila.bandcamp.com/album/360">360° by Kongo Dia Ntotila</a>

3.

MODERN NATURE

“Peradam”

(Bella Union)

4.

MIKE PATTON & JEAN-CLAUDE VANNIER

“On Top Of The World”

(Ipecac)

5.

CARWYN ELLIS & RIO 18

“Tywydd Hufen lâ”

(Banana & Loui)

6.

LANA DEL RAY

“Doin’ Time”

(Polydor)

7.

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Lonely People”

(OSOD)

8.

SHANNON LAY

“Something On Your Mind”

(Sub Pop)

9.

HAYDEN THORPE

“Earthly Needs”

(Domino)

10.

THE GOLDEN FILTER

“Autonomy”

(4GN3S)

<a href="http://thegoldenfilter.bandcamp.com/album/autonomy">Autonomy by The Golden Filter</a>

11.

MODERN STUDIES AND TOMMY PERMAN

“Ephemeris Mist”

(Fire)

12.

JARVIS COCKER

“Must I Evolve?”

(Rough Trade)

