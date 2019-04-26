The 15th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

The Boss is back, plus Ride, Beak>, Black Keys, Mark Lanegan and more

1.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Hello Sunshine”

(Columbia)

2.

CRAVEN FAULTS

“Engine Fields”

(Lowfold Works)

3.

BEAK>

“Life Goes On”

(Invada)

4.

FLYING LOTUS

“Takashi”

(Warp)

5.

RIDE

“Future Love”

(Wichita Recordings)

6.

SOFT CAVALRY

“Dive”

(Bella Union)

7.

LUCY DACUS

“My Mother & I”

(Matador)

8.

BLACK KEYS

“Eagle Birds”

(Nonesuch)

9.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

“Read My Mind”

(Sub Pop)

10.

MARK LANEGAN BAND

“Stitch It Up”

(Heavenly)

11.

CHRIS ROBINSON BROTHERHOOD

“Chauffeur’s Daughter”

(Silver Arrow)

12.

PP ARNOLD

“Baby Blue”

(earMUSIC)

