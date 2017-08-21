Watch Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood play Radiohead rarities during special duo set

"Faust Arp", "A Wolf At The Door" and "Follow Me Around" among them

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood played a rare stripped-down show as a duo on August 20 at the Macerata Sferisterio in the Italian region of Le Marche.

It was a benefit show for the region, which which was devastated by several earthquakes earlier this year.

They performed a number of Radiohead rarities, including “Faust Arp” (2007’s In Rainbows), “A Wolf At The Door” (2003’s Hail To The Thief), Yorke’s solo “Cymbal Rush” (2006’s The Eraser), and the unreleased “Follow Me Around”.

Here’s the fullset list, via Stereogum:

“Daydreaming”

“Bloom”

“Faust Arp”

“The Numbers”

“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”

“Nude”

“Exit Music (For A Film)”

“I Might Be Wrong”

“Follow Me Around”

“A Wolf At The Door”

“How To Disappear Completely”

“Present Tense”

“Give Up The Ghost”

“Cymbal Rush” (Thom Yorke solo song)

“Like Spinning Plates”

“All I Need”

“Street Spirit (Fade Out)”

“Pyramid Song”

“Everything In Its Right Place”

“No Surprises”

“Karma Police”

