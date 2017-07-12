Tracklist revealed for new David Bowie box set, A New Career In A New Town (1977 – 1982)

Remixed Lodger included

The tracklisting has been revealed for David Bowie: A New Career In A New Town (1977 – 1982), the third in a series of box sets spanning David Bowie‘s career from 1969 onwards.

The follow-up to the awarding winning and critically acclaimed David Bowie: Five Years (1969 – 1973) and David Bowie: Who Can I Be Now? (1974 – 1976) will be released on September 29 by Parlophone Records and will contain a brand new remix of the 1979 album Lodger by producer, Tony Visconti.

Released as 11 CDs and across 13 albums – as well as a digital download – the box set features all of the material officially released by Bowie between 1977 and 1982.

It includes the so-called ‘Berlin Trilogy’ of albums on which he collaborated with Visconti and Brian Eno as well as the Baal EP, appearing here for the very first time in its entirety on CD, the Stage live album – appeared in two different formats – and is closed by Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps).

The Lodger remix was started with Bowie’s blessing before his passing in January last year. This version of the album will also feature newly ‘remixed’ artwork featuring unseen images from the original cover session from the archive of the Estate of photographer Duffy.

Also exclusive to each box is Re:Call 3, a new compilation featuring remastered contemporary single versions, non-album singles and b-sides, and songs featured on soundtracks. “Beauty And The Beast (extended version)” and “Breaking Glass (Australian single version)” are making their debuts on CD and digitally.

The box sets will be accompanied by a book: 128 pages in the CD box and 84 in the vinyl set.

Here’s how the sets break down:

LP Box Set:

84 Page hardback book

Low (remastered) (1LP)

“Heroes” (remastered) (1LP)

“Heroes” E.P. (remastered) (12” Single)*

Stage (remastered) (2LP Yellow Vinyl) *

Stage (2017) (remastered) (3LP)

Lodger (remastered) (1LP)

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1LP)*

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1LP)

Re:Call 3 (non-album singles, single versions and b-sides) (remastered) (2LP)*

* Exclusive to ‘A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)’

CD Box Set:

128 Page hardback book

Low (remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” (remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” E.P. (remastered) (CD EP)*

Stage (remastered) (2CD)*

Stage (2017) (remastered) (2CD)

Lodger (remastered) (1CD)

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1CD)*

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1CD)

Re:Call 3 (non-album singles, single versions and b-sides) (remastered) (1CD)*

* Exclusive to ‘A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)’

And here’s the main CD and vinyl tracklisting:

LOW

Side 1

1. Speed Of Life

2. Breaking Glass

3. What In The World

4. Sound And Vision

5. Always Crashing In The Same Car

6. Be My Wife

7. A New Career In A New Town

Side 2

1. Warszawa

2. Art Decade

3. Weeping Wall

4. Subterraneans

“HEROES”

Side 1

1. Beauty And The Beast

2. Joe The Lion

3. “Heroes”

4. Sons Of The Silent Age

5. Blackout

Side 2

1. V-2 Schneider

2. Sense Of Doubt

3. Moss Garden

4. Neuköln

5. The Secret Life Of Arabia

“HEROES” E.P.

Side 1

1. “Heroes”/”Helden” (German album version)

2. “Helden” (German single version)

Side 2

1. “Heroes”/”Héros” (French album version)

2. “Héros” (French single version)

STAGE (Original)

Side 1

1. Hang On To Yourself

2. Ziggy Stardust

3. Five Years

4. Soul Love

5. Star

Side 2

1. Station To Station

2. Fame

3. TVC 15

Side 3

1. Warszawa

2. Speed Of Life

3. Art Decade

4. Sense Of Doubt

5. Breaking Glass

Side 4

1. “Heroes”

2. What In The World

3. Blackout

4. Beauty And The Beast

STAGE (2017)

Side 1

1. Warszawa

2. “Heroes”

3. What In The World

Side 2

1. Be My Wife

2. The Jean Genie *

3. Blackout

4. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3

1. Speed Of Life

2. Breaking Glass

3. Beauty And The Beast

4. Fame

Side 4

1. Five Years

2. Soul Love

3. Star

4. Hang On To Yourself

5. Ziggy Stardust

6. Suffragette City *

Side 5

1. Art Decade

2. Alabama Song

3. Station To Station

Side 6

1. Stay

2. TVC 15

* Previously unreleased

LODGER

LODGER (2017 Tony Visconti mix)

Side 1

1. Fantastic Voyage

2. African Night Flight

3. Move On

4. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)

5. Red Sails

Side 2

1. D.J.

2. Look Back In Anger

3. Boys Keep Swinging

4. Repetition

5. Red Money

SCARY MONSTERS (AND SUPER CREEPS)

Side 1

1. It’s No Game (Part 1)

2. Up The Hill Backwards

3. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

4. Ashes To Ashes

5. Fashion

Side 2

1. Teenage Wildlife

2. Scream Like A Baby

3. Kingdom Come

4. Because You’re Young

5. It’s No Game (Part 2)

RE:CALL 3

Side 1

1. “Heroes” (single version)

2. Beauty And The Beast (extended version)

3. Breaking Glass (Australian single version)

4. Yassassin (single version)

5. D.J. (single version)

Side 2

1. Alabama Song

2. Space Oddity (1979 version)

3. Ashes To Ashes (single version)

4. Fashion (single version)

5. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)

Side 3

1. Crystal Japan

2. Under Pressure (single version) – Queen and David Bowie

3. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (soundtrack album version)

4. Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby

* mono

Side 4

Bertolt Brecht’s Baal

1. Baal’s Hymn

2. Remembering Marie A.

3. Ballad Of The Adventurers

4. The Drowned Girl

5. The Dirty Song

The running order for Re:Call 3 CD differs from the vinyl version

1. “Heroes” (single version)

2. Beauty And The Beast (extended version)

3. Breaking Glass (Australian single version)

4. Yassassin (single version)

5. D.J. (single version)

6. Alabama Song

7. Space Oddity (1979 version)

8. Ashes To Ashes (single version)

9. Fashion (single version)

10.Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)

11.Crystal Japan

12.Under Pressure (single version) – Queen and David Bowie

Bertolt Brecht’s Baal

13.Baal’s Hymn

14.Remembering Marie A.

15.Ballad Of The Adventurers

16.The Drowned Girl

17.The Dirty Song

18.Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (soundtrack album version)

19.Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby

* mono

