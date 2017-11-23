Scott Walker to release lyric book, Sundog

Faber will publish on January 11, 2018

Scott Walker is to release a lyric book.

Sundog has been curated by the artist himself and will be published by Faber on January 11.

Featuring an introduction by novelist Eimear McBride, Sundog will be available in three editions – deluxe (edition of 100), limited (edition of 300) and standard.

The book is separated into six parts: The 60s, Tilt, The Drift, Bish Bosch, Soused and New Songs.

For more information about both the deluxe and limited editions click here. Pre-orders will be available from December 15.

