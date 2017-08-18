Robert Plant announces new album, Carry Fire

Tour dates will come too in November and December

Robert Plant has announced details of a new studio album, Carry Fire.

The album will be released October 13 on Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records.

As with Plant’s previous album, 2014’s lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar, his is accompanied The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.

The tracklisting for Carry Fire is:

The May Queen

New World…

Season’s Song

Dance With You Tonight

Carving Up The World Again… a wall and not a fence

A Way With Words

Carry Fire

Bones Of Saints

Keep It Hid

Bluebirds Over The Mountain

Heaven Sent

The album, produced by Plant, includes guest appearances from Chrissie Hynde on “Bluebirds Over The Mountain”, while Albanian cellist Redi Hasa performs on three tracks, as does Seth Lakeman on viola and fiddle.

Robert Plant and the Space Shifters (which now includes Lakeman) will play the following UK and Irish dates:

NOVEMBER

Thurs 16: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Fri 17: Bristol, Bristol Colston Hall

Mon 20: Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton Civic

Wed 22: Wales, Llandudno Venue Cymru

Fri 24: Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

Sat 25: Liverpool, Liverpool Olympia

Mon 27: Glasgow, Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tues 28: Scotland, Perth Concert Hall

Thurs 30: Manchester, Manchester O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Northern Ireland, Belfast Ulster Hall

Sun 3: Dublin, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Weds 6: Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

Fri 8: London, London Royal Albert Hall

Mon 11: Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

Tues 12: Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.