Robert Plant announces new album, Carry Fire

Tour dates will come too in November and December
Robert Plant has announced details of a new studio album, Carry Fire.
The album will be released October 13 on Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records.
As with Plant’s previous album, 2014’s lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar, his is accompanied The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.
The tracklisting for Carry Fire is:
The May Queen
New World…
Season’s Song
Dance With You Tonight
Carving Up The World Again… a wall and not a fence
A Way With Words
Carry Fire
Bones Of Saints
Keep It Hid
Bluebirds Over The Mountain
Heaven Sent
The album, produced by Plant, includes guest appearances from Chrissie Hynde on “Bluebirds Over The Mountain”, while Albanian cellist Redi Hasa performs on three tracks, as does Seth Lakeman on viola and fiddle.
Robert Plant and the Space Shifters (which now includes Lakeman) will play the following UK and Irish dates:
NOVEMBER
Thurs 16: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
Fri 17: Bristol, Bristol Colston Hall
Mon 20: Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton Civic
Wed 22: Wales, Llandudno Venue Cymru
Fri 24: Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall
Sat 25: Liverpool, Liverpool Olympia
Mon 27: Glasgow, Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Tues 28: Scotland, Perth Concert Hall
Thurs 30: Manchester, Manchester O2 Apollo
DECEMBER
Sat 2: Northern Ireland, Belfast Ulster Hall
Sun 3: Dublin, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
Weds 6: Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall
Fri 8: London, London Royal Albert Hall
Mon 11: Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
Tues 12: Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall
