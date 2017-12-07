New Jimi Hendrix album includes 10 previously unreleased songs

Both Sides Of The Sky is coming in March

A ‘new’ Jimi Hendrix album will contain 10 songs which have never before been released.

Both Sides Of The Sky is due on March 9 from Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings on CD, digitally and as a numbered 180 gram audiophile vinyl 2LP.

The songs were recorded between 1968 and 1970. Many of them feature the trio that would come to be known as Band Of Gypsys: Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Billy Cox on bass and Buddy Miles on drums. “Hear My Train A Comin'” features the original line-up from the Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell.

The album includes notable guest collaborators including Stephen Stills, Dallas Taylor, Johnny Winter and vocalist/saxophonist Lonnie Youngblood who played with Hendrix in Curtis Knight & the Squires.

The tracklisting for Both Sides Of The Sky is:

“Mannish Boy” (previously unreleased)

“Lover Man” (previously unreleased)

“Hear My Train A Comin'” (previously unreleased)

“Stepping Stone” (previously unreleased)

“$20 Fine” (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

“Power Of Soul” (previously unavailable extended version)

“Jungle” (previously unreleased)

“Things I Used to Do” (featuring Johnny Winter)

“Georgia Blues” (featuring Lonnie Youngblood)

“Sweet Angel” (previously unreleased)

“Woodstock” (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

“Send My Love To Linda” (previously unreleased)

“Cherokee Mist” (previously unreleased)

