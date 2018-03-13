Neil Young reveals details of Paradox soundtrack

The March 23 release features Promise Of The Real and Willie Nelson

Neil Young has released details of the soundtrack album for his upcoming “musical Western” film Paradox, directed by Daryl Hannah.

It features Young’s most recent backing band Promise Of The Real as well as drummer Jim Keltner and bass guitarist Paul Bushnell who backed him on 2016’s Peace Trail.

The album also includes tracks on which Young also performs solo and with an orchestra. Willie Nelson provides spoken word narration on a number called “Many Moons Ago in The Future”.

The album can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. “Many Moons Ago in The Future” (narration by Willie Nelson)

2. “Show Me”

3. “Paradox Passage 1”

4. “Hey”

5. “Paradox Passage 2”

6. “Diggin’ in The Dirt” – Chorus

7. “Paradox Passage 3”

8. “Peace Trail”

9. “Pocahontas”

10. “Cowgirl Jam”

11. “Angel Flying Too Close to The Ground” (Willie Nelson cover)

12. “Paradox Passage 4”

13. “Diggin’ in The Dirt”

14. “Paradox Passage 5”

15. “Running to The Silver Eagle”

16. “Baby What You Want Me to Do?”

17. “Paradox Passage 6”

18. “Offerings”

19. “How Long?” (Leadbelly cover)

20. “Happy Together” (The Turtles cover)

21. “Tumbleweed”

Paradox OST is out on March 23. The film premieres at SXSW on March 15 and will be available on Netflix on March 23.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The April 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Joni Mitchell on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, we pay tribute to Mark E Smith and there are new interviews with The Breeders, Josh T Pearson, Brett Anderson, The Decemberists, Chris Robinson and many more. We also look at the legacy of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Graham Coxon, Gwenno, Guided By Voices, Jonathan Wilson, David Byrne, Tracey Thorn, The Low Anthem and Mélissa Laveaux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.