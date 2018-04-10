Lindsey Buckingham parts company with Fleetwood Mac

Crowded House's Neil Finn to step in

Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac have gone their own ways, with some reports suggesting that the guitarist and singer was fired following a disagreement about the band’s upcoming tour.

He has been replaced by a combination of Crowded House’s Neil Finn and Mike Campbell from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” said the band in an official statement. “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

It added pointedly: “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

The same statement contained a quote from Neil Finn: “Two weeks ago, I received a wonderful invitation to be a part of a truly great band. A few days later, I was standing in a room playing music with Fleetwood Mac. It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can’t wait to play.”

Fleetwood Mac had planned to tour in June but dates have not yet been announced.

