L7 to release their first new songs for 18 years

A new doc is on the way, too

L7 have announced their first new music in 18 years.

They are set to release two new singles later this year.

The tracks were recorded in Hollywood’s EastWest Studios with producer Billy Bush and will launch two new singles later this year via Don Giovanni Records.

The first track is released on September 29 to coincide with the release of their career-spanning documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead on October 13.

L7’s last full-length release was 1999’s Slap Happy. The group went on hiatus in 2001, but the original lineup – Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner, Demetra Platas and Jennifer Finch – reunited in 2015.

