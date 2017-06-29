Kraftwerk honoured with limited edition bicycle

Welcome to Canyon's Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk

Keen cyclists, Kraftwerk are to be honoured with a limited edition bicycle: Canyon’s Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk.

This limited run of 21 bicycles go on sale Monday, July 3, costing £8,999.00.

“My memories of partying in friends basements as a teenage are dominated by hearing Kraftwerk’s groundbreaking sounds,” says Canyon founder and CEO, Roman Arnold. “Kraftwerk and cycling have a special and unique connection – their music, and all they do, has inspired our work at Canyon in so many ways across the years. It is an unbelievable honour for us to pay respect to everything that Kraftwerk stands for and has achieved in such a fitting way with these stunning bikes.”

The bikes feature the band’s unique geometric pattern, originated by Ralf Hütter. Each reflective strip has been cut to measure and then laid by hand; a process which took seven hours per frame.

