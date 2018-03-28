Jack White to play free London show TODAY!

Entry to the 5pm gig at London Bridge's George Inn is on a first-come-first-served basis

Ahead of his gig tonight at London’s The Garage, Jack White has announced that he’ll play an impromptu free show this afternoon (March 28) at The George Inn in London Bridge, SE1.

Doors open at 3.30pm, with entry on a first-come-first-served basis. White and his new touring band will take to the stage in the historic pub’s courtyard at 5pm.

Attendees will also get a free pint of exclusive Jack White ‘Humoresque’ beer (while stocks last). Watch a trailer for the show here:

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.