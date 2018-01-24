Hear Wooden Shjips’ new single, Staring At The Sun

The psych-rockers' latest album V is due out in May

Psych-rock quartet Wooden Shjips have released a new single, entitled “Staring At The Sun”.

The shimmering eight-minute track was informed by the wildfires that ravaged America’s Pacific Northwest last summer. Hear it below:

Wooden Shjips‘ fifth album, aptly titled V, will be released by Thrill Jockey on May 25. The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Eclipse

2. In The Fall

3. Red Line

4. Already Gone

5. Staring At The Sun

6. Golden Flower

7. Ride On

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.